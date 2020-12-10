Salina, KS

Now: 29 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 35 °

COVID Clusters at Area Long Term Care Facilities

Todd PittengerDecember 9, 2020

COVID-19 clusters show no signs of decreasing across Central Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in its latest list of COVID-19 exposure locations, indicates there are three clusters at Salina long term care facilities, and one at a group living facility.

 

There are clusters at five long term car facilities in McPherson County.

 

There are currently 462 active COVID-19 clusters across the state, with 16,124 cases, 484 hospitalizations, and 453 deaths attributed to them.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, KDHE publishes the names of the educational institutions, daycares (excluding home daycares that are in a person’s home due to privacy concerns), gatherings (excluding private events due to privacy concerns), governmental agencies, healthcare settings, group living, long term care facilities, sports teams and events, correctional facilities, public events, business entities, etc. with five or more Kansas resident COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. This listing includes only cases within the last 14 days. Once a location no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list.

This publication is in keeping with the KDHE effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 disease by notifying the public of recent risk of exposure.

Notifications of this type are provided when the KDHE believes that the notification will benefit the public and aid in stopping the spread of the disease.

_ _ _

https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

United Way Jingle-Thon is Today

The Salina Area United Way is partnering with Meridian Media to bring the 1st ever Jingle-Thon event...

December 10, 2020 Comments

KWU Men Hold on for 68-66 Win over ...

Sports News

December 9, 2020

York Stuns KWU Women

Sports News

December 9, 2020

Salvador Perez Named All-MLB First ...

Sports News

December 9, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

8 New Deaths, 166 New COV...
December 9, 2020Comments
USD 305 Adjusts Fan Atten...
December 9, 2020Comments
Saline County Resident Wi...
December 9, 2020Comments
COVID Clusters at Area Lo...
December 9, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices