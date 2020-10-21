COVID Clusters at Area Long Term Care Facilities

COVID-19 clusters continue to appear in Central Kansas, including a new cluster at a long term care facility in Salina.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in its latest list of COVID-19 exposure locations, has added a long-term care facility in Salina. According to the agency, they have confirmed 21 cases of the virus at Dignity Care Home in Salina. There are 15 cases at the Minneapolis Health and Rehabilitation Center, down from 32 cases last week.

The agency says at there are 26 confirmed cases the Ellsworth Correctional Facility, down one from 27 last week.

There are 40 clusters at schools across Kansas, resulting in 374 cases, 7 hospitalizations, and 1 death.

There are currently 235 active COVID-19 clusters across the state, with 8,575 cases, 283 hospitalizations, and 177 deaths attributed to them.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, KDHE publishes the names of the educational institutions, daycares (excluding home daycares that are in a person’s home due to privacy concerns), gatherings (excluding private events due to privacy concerns), governmental agencies, healthcare settings, group living, long term care facilities, sports teams and events, correctional facilities, public events, business entities, etc. with five or more Kansas resident COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. This listing includes only cases within the last 14 days. Once a location no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list.

This publication is in keeping with the KDHE effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 disease by notifying the public of recent risk of exposure.

Notifications of this type are provided when the KDHE believes that the notification will benefit the public and aid in stopping the spread of the disease.

_ _ _

https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas