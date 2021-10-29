Salina, KS

COVID Booster Shot Clinics Planned

Todd PittengerOctober 29, 2021

Because of a high demand, COVID booster vaccination clinics will soon be held in Salina.

According to the Saline County Vaccination Collaboration, they are planning several Moderna booster vaccination clinics in the upcoming weeks. The say to please stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Those who are eligible for a Moderna booster include:

Older adults age 65 years and older

People ages 65 years and older should get a booster shot. The risk of severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age and can also increase for adults of any age with underlying medical conditions.

Long-term care setting residents ages 18 years and older

Residents ages 18 years and older of long-term care settings should get a booster shot. Because residents in long-term care settings live closely together in group settings and are often older adults with underlying medical conditions, they are at increased risk of infection and severe illness from COVID-19.

People with underlying medical conditions ages 50–64 years

People ages 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should get a booster shot. The risk of severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age and can also increase for adults of any age with underlying medical conditions

People with underlying medical conditions ages 18–49 years

People ages 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may get a booster shot based on their individual risks and benefits. The risk of severe illness from COVID-19 can increase for adults of any age with underlying medical conditions. This recommendation may change in the future as more data become available.

People who work or live in high-risk settings ages 18–64 years

People ages 18–64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting  may get a booster shot based on their individual risks and benefits. Adults who work or reside in certain settings (e.g., health care, schools, correctional facilities, homeless shelters) may be at increased risk of being exposed to COVID-19, which could be spreading where they work or reside. That risk can vary across settings and based on how much COVID-19 is spreading in a community. This recommendation may change in the future as more data become available.

Examples of workers who may get COVID-19 booster shots: [ 1 ]

  • First responders (e.g., healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)
  • Education staff (e.g., teachers, support staff, daycare workers)
  • Food and agriculture workers
  • Manufacturing workers
  • Corrections workers
  • U.S. Postal Service workers
  • Public transit workers
  • Grocery store workers

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

