COVID-19 Won’t Stop Shalimar Sheperds

Todd PittengerOctober 7, 2020

COVID-19 won’t stop one of the newest holiday traditions in Salina. Though there will be some changes, the Shalimar Sheperds are not cancelling this year’s event.

The group says via social media that after much thought and consideration, the will do everything they can to still make this year’s event happen as safe as possible. Volunteers will be wearing masks, and they ask that anybody who decides to get out of their vehicle to please wear a mask.

There will be no gathering around hot chocolate this year, but you can still get your picture taken. They say “Mark your calendar, wear your mask, wash your hands, stay home if youâ€™re sick, and be kind. It may look a little different than last year, but we can still celebrate the reason for the season!”

The Shalimar Sheperds started out as a friendly Christmas light battle between neighbors in the 2200 block of Shalimar Drive. It has grown into an event that now includes a live nativity on one side of the street, and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus on the other side.

The goal of the Shalimar Shepherds effort is to create a new Christmas tradition, and memories in Salina.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

