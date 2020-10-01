COVID-19 Relief Fund Update For Saline County

As of September 30, counties throughout Kansas were exactly three months away from the deadline for spending $400 million in Coronavirus Relief Funding released to counties by the Governor’s Office of Recovery.

Saline County has now expended $2.2 million of the $11 million awarded locally. The County continues to work closely with government, educational, non-profit, and business institutions around the community that was awarded funds as part of the local plan submitted to the State on August 14 and approved on September 4. Progress on Saline County’s spending plan can be monitored on our website at https://www.saline.org/Coronavirus/CRF-Funding.

Additionally, the County is excited to announce that two of our partner organizations, the Salina Area Chamber Foundation and Child Care Aware of Kansas, are opening up grant programs targeting needs for the business and child care communities, respectively. Information about these programs can be found at https://web.salinakansas.org/wcwebinput/grant-application.aspx and https://ks.childcareaware.org/cares/.

County staff and our Advisory Committee continue to monitor needs in the community and prepare to respond to unmet needs with any funds that remain available. In addition, the County will be working over the next week to submit the first in a series of required progress reports to the State’s Office of Recovery.