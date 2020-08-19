COVID-19 Outbreak at Kansas School District

A COVID-19 outbreak is associated with a northeast Kansas school district.

According to the Riley County Health Department, the Blue Valley USD 384 District Office in Randolph is dealing with multiple cases. A total of seven people including staff members and school board members have tested positive.

Several USD 384 buildings and common areas have been closed so those areas can be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Staff members who work in school buildings which remain open have been asked to stay in their rooms and continue to follow health safety practices.

“Because we can isolate locations where staff have been, we can deep clean those areas,” said Blue Valley Superintendent John Cox. “We will continue to have athletic practices as long as it is safe to do so. Coaches are asked to continue with the safety protocols and procedures they have been using.”

Classes have not started at USD 384 yet.