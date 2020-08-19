Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 60 °

COVID-19 Outbreak at Kansas School District

Todd PittengerAugust 19, 2020

A COVID-19 outbreak is associated with a northeast Kansas school district.

According to the Riley County Health Department, the Blue Valley USD 384 District Office in Randolph is dealing with multiple cases. A total of seven people including staff members and school board members have tested positive.

Several USD 384 buildings and common areas have been closed so those areas can be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Staff members who work in school buildings which remain open have been asked to stay in their rooms and continue to follow health safety practices.

“Because we can isolate locations where staff have been, we can deep clean those areas,” said Blue Valley Superintendent John Cox. “We will continue to have athletic practices as long as it is safe to do so. Coaches are asked to continue with the safety protocols and procedures they have been using.”

Classes have not started at USD 384 yet.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Employer Applications Open For Hans...

Businesses and organizations in northwest Kansas can now apply for a spring 2021 or summer 2021 inte...

August 19, 2020 Comments

KWU Projected to Hit Recent Enrollm...

Top News

August 19, 2020

You Drink. You Drive. You Lose

Top News

August 19, 2020

COVID-19 Outbreak at Kansas School ...

Kansas News

August 19, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Employer Applications Ope...
August 19, 2020Comments
COVID-19 Outbreak at Kans...
August 19, 2020Comments
COVID-19 Cases at K-State...
August 19, 2020Comments
Salina Business Has Windo...
August 18, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH