COVID-19 May Be Peaking in Kansas

The COVID-19 pandemic may be peaking in Kansas.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said he believes the state may have reached its peak for COVID-19 cases.

Secretary Norman was speaking with Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney and Destany Wheeler from the Wilson County Kansas Health Department about the impact of COVID-19 in rural communities when he discussed the peak of the disease statewide. He said the number of confirmed cases might continue to climb, but that’s not the only indicator to be factored.

Norman said the confirmed cases will continue to climb as testing increases. But he is optimistic that a peak has been reached because other important indicators including the rate of hospitalizations and deaths across the state for people experiencing flu-like symptoms is dropping.

Officials stress that it’s still important to keep doing what we are doing to stop the spread of the virus. Those things include: