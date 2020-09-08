Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 52 °

COVID-19 Impacting Kansas Schools

Todd PittengerSeptember 8, 2020

A Kansas school district is putting all seventh through 12th grade students and teachers on quarantine notice due to COVID-19. Officials in the Macksville School District say a volleyball player has tested positive for the coronavirus. The infected player attended a volleyball match last Tuesday. The quarantine will remain in effect until September 15th.

Hays Middle School has canceled classes on Tuesday and will resume classes online Wednesday due to a number of staff and students in isolation or quarantine. According to Hays USD 489 all student activities and athletics have been canceled for the week as well. On-site learning will resume on Monday, September 14th.

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at two Salina Schools in the last two days. According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, on Thursday a case was confirmed at Coronado Elementary School and on Friday a case was confirmed at Salina Central High School. The district began on Thursday of this week posting any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

COVID-19 Impacting Kansas Schools

A Kansas school district is putting all seventh through 12th grade students and teachers on quaranti...

September 8, 2020 Comments

Early Taste of Fall

Top News

September 8, 2020

Ohio Street Finishing Touches This ...

Kansas News

September 8, 2020

VIDEO: Hit and Run Driver Sought

Top News

September 8, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

COVID-19 Impacting Kansas...
September 8, 2020Comments
Ohio Street Finishing Tou...
September 8, 2020Comments
SUV Goes Airborne, Rolls ...
September 6, 2020Comments
Eisenhower Event to Discu...
September 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH