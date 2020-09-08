COVID-19 Impacting Kansas Schools

A Kansas school district is putting all seventh through 12th grade students and teachers on quarantine notice due to COVID-19. Officials in the Macksville School District say a volleyball player has tested positive for the coronavirus. The infected player attended a volleyball match last Tuesday. The quarantine will remain in effect until September 15th.

Hays Middle School has canceled classes on Tuesday and will resume classes online Wednesday due to a number of staff and students in isolation or quarantine. According to Hays USD 489 all student activities and athletics have been canceled for the week as well. On-site learning will resume on Monday, September 14th.

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at two Salina Schools in the last two days. According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, on Thursday a case was confirmed at Coronado Elementary School and on Friday a case was confirmed at Salina Central High School. The district began on Thursday of this week posting any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result.