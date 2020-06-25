COVID-19 Forces Salvation Army to Close

COVID-19 has forced a Salina non-profit agency to temporarily close its facility.

The Salina Salvation Army says several people connected to their community center have tested positive for the virus, therefore the facility is now temporarily closed.

The agency released the following statement:

Several people connected to The Salvation Army Salina corps community center have tested positive for coronavirus. Those people experienced symptoms that indicated the need for testing, and results on both Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23 confirmed the positive cases. As these individuals and their families face the diagnosis, we pray for a healthy recovery. To the best of our ability, we have notified all individuals who may have come in contact with those individuals and have offered support and guidance in partnership with local government and health officials.

If anyone, including any homeless individuals in Salina and Saline County are concerned about potential exposure, we urge them to contact the Saline County Health Department at 785-826-6602 where they can receive answers to their questions and access to testing resources.

We are committed to the safety and well-being of all clients, staff, and volunteers and are prepared for this unfortunate eventuality. As the country’s largest social services provider, The Salvation Army serves more than 23 million individuals a year at 7,600 facilities. Since the beginning of the U.S. outbreak, we have worked with local, state, and federal partners to ensure our operational protocols help mitigate the spread of the virus. These include enhanced safety, hygiene, and sanitation processes.

Today, we have made the difficult decision to close the Salina corps community center. This closure will allow us to clean the facility and allow all staff time to isolate. Our plan is to re-open the building on Monday, July 6. Worship services are scheduled to resume on Sunday, July 12.

While the corps building is closed from 6/29 to 7/3, St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church at 215 S Chicago Street will provide a lunch (12-1p) and dinner (5-6p) meal for the community.