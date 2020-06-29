COVID-19 Exposure Update for AHS/AMS Athletics, Parks and Rec and Rebels

Abilene USD 435 released an update Sunday night in regards to a COVID-19 exposure that halted all athletic activities. The statement read as follows:

First and foremost, it is with great pleasure to announce that our exposed AHS student and family have all tested negative for COVID-19. We are grateful that this family is safe and healthy. Second, the recommendation for those students and families who may have been exposed to isolate/self-quarantine is no longer in effect. Third, we will resume summer weights/conditioning and skill work starting tomorrow (Monday, June 29) as scheduled. If coaches have made other arrangements, please follow their guidance. Fourth, until further notice, ALL PERSONS PARTICIPATING IN SUMMER WEIGHTS/CONDITIONING SKILL WORK, AND TEAM SESSIONS MUST WEAR A MASK WHEN SOCIAL DISTANCING OF SIX FEET CAN NOT BE MAINTAINED. This is for both indoor and outdoor activities. ALL PERSONS WANTING TO PARTICIPATE IN SUMMER WEIGHTS/CONDITIONING, SKILL WORK, AND TEAM SESSIONS MUST HAVE A MASK. PERSONS WHO DO NOT HAVE A MASK WILL BE ASKED TO LEAVE AND RETURN WHEN THEY HAVE ONE. Please make sure to be wearing your mask when checking in for the day and going to congregation areas where 6 feet is not maintained. We will continue with required hand washing once in the building and cleaning of equipment. Attached is a letter of guidelines provided by the Dickinson County Health Officer that is being distributed to all county schools. These ARE NOT recommendations. These are procedures we must follow. Please remember, if we want to have seasons of athletics/activities in our future, we must to all things possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Abilene Parks and Recreation Department had announced that the following activities are canceled: Jr. Cowboy Football Camp, Jr. Cowboy Basketball Camp, Jr. Cowgirl Basketball Camp, Jr. Cowgirl Volleyball Camp, AHS Youth Cheer Camp, Tumbling/Twirling/ Dance Camps, Kids in the Kitchen and A Taste Around the World. The following are still a go at this time and HAVE NOT been canceled – baseball, T-Ball, Coach Pitch, Swim Lessons, Swim Team, Equalize and Lap Swim.

The Abilene Rebels had postponed their season but will resume Thursday at home against Riley County.