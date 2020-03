The first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in Southwest Kansas.

Ford County confirmed the case Tuesday morning. Officials say the case involves a person over the age of 60. The person is being treated and their family is under quarantine.

The county says if you are in need of COVID-19 testing because of active symptoms or recent travel, call your medical provider. Medical providers, Western Plains Medical Complex and Ford County Health have the ability to test for COVID-19.