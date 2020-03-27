COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases in McPherson, Ottawa Counties

Confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus cases are beginning to appear in Central Kansas. Cases have now been confirmed in McPherson and Ottawa Counties.

According to the McPherson County Health Department the patient in their county is a woman over the age of 70 who recently traveled on a cruise ship. The patient is recovering in isolation at home.

The Ottawa County Health Department released few details about the patient in their county> They said “the individual is maintaining in-home isolation and is stable”.

As of Thursday evening Saline County had not had a confirmed positive case of COVID-19. The Saline County Health Department said just because no positive cases have been reported through official channels, doesn’t mean that there isn’t a potential for a positive case to exist within our community. It is possible that a person hasn’t met the requirements for the testing set by KDHE and have been advised by their medical provider to self-quarantine.

Saline County and Salina residents are not being ordered to shelter in place yet, but they are being urged to stay home.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they want the citizens to be vigilant in staying home and away from public places to avoid having to impose formal restrictions on movement. The Saline County Health officer is fully prepared to execute a stay-at-home order.