Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 49 °

COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases in McPherson, Ottawa Counties

Todd PittengerMarch 27, 2020

Confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus cases are beginning to appear in Central Kansas. Cases have now been confirmed in McPherson and Ottawa Counties.

According to the McPherson County Health Department the patient in their county is a woman over the age of 70 who recently traveled on a cruise ship. The patient is recovering in isolation at home.

The Ottawa County Health Department released few details about the patient in their county> They said “the individual is maintaining in-home isolation and is stable”.

As of Thursday evening Saline County had not had a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.  The Saline County Health Department said just because no positive cases have been reported through official channels, doesn’t mean that there isn’t a potential for a positive case to exist within our community. It is possible that a person hasn’t met the requirements for the testing set by KDHE and have been advised by their medical provider to self-quarantine.

Saline County and Salina residents are not being ordered to shelter in place yet, but they are being urged to stay home.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they want the citizens to be vigilant in staying home and away from public places to avoid having to impose formal restrictions on movement. The Saline County Health officer is fully prepared to execute a stay-at-home order.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases in McPhe...

Confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus cases are beginning to appear in Central Kansas. Cases have now been ...

March 27, 2020 Comments

Salina, Saline County Urged to Stay...

COVID-19 Top News

March 26, 2020

Salina Closing All Playgrounds, Pic...

Kansas News

March 26, 2020

FOCO Launches Mecole Hardman Pregam...

Sports News

March 26, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Closing All Playgr...
March 26, 2020Comments
Crews are searching Kanopolis Lake in central Kansas for a teenager who went missing while kayaking with friends
Some Kansas Campgrounds, ...
March 26, 2020Comments
Volunteers Flying Lab Spe...
March 26, 2020Comments
Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3...
March 26, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH