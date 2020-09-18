COVID-19 Community Spread Confirmed

With 22 new cases to report, the Saline County Health Department says community spread of COVID-19 in Saline County has been confirmed. Multiple cases identified over the last few days cannot be directly traced back to a known exposure with a positive case or related to travel. It is important for everyone to practice social distancing (staying at least 6 feet away from other people), wearing masks in public settings, washing your hands frequently, staying home if you are ill, and not sending your children to school or daycare if they are ill.

There are 22 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County that have been identified since the Wednesday report. The total for the county is now 632, with 146 cases currently active. There are 477 people who have recovered, and a total of 9 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 4 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 52,285 cases and 596 deaths statewide. This information can be found at

https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: