COVID-19 Clusters Identified

COVID-19 clusters have been detected at several Kansas meat packing plants and nursing home facilities.

One of the hot spots in the state right now is Ford County in Southwest Kansas. The Ford County Health Department Monday received notification of 42 new cases. They say the reason they are seeing such an increase is that the health department investigation staff is being aggressive in testing of close contacts, even those that are asymptomatic. There is not necessarily an increase in cases in Ford County, but rather they are simply testing more people and actively looking for any evidence of community spread. They are identifying as many current cases as they possibly can as opposed to “passive surveillance.” Ford County now has the fourth most cases of the virus in the state at 180.

Coronavirus clusters are being reported at three meat processing plants in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports that two meat processing plants in Ford County and one plant in Lyon County have been confirmed as cluster zones. State officials say the plants are enhancing their cleaning efforts and making changes to staffing and scheduling as a precaution. Thirty-nine COVID-19 clusters have been reported in Kansas, including 15 at private companies.

Dozens of new coronavirus cases are linked to a Sedgwick County nursing home. Officials have confirmed 29 additional COVID-19 cases at the Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. There have been 42 cases, including two deaths, reported at the Clearwater facility. All nursing home residents have been tested for COVID-19, and officials are still waiting for some of the test results.

More coronavirus deaths are being linked to an Eastern Kansas rehabilitation center. Five new COVID-19 related deaths have been connected to the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation Center bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to 24. 92 residents and 24 staff members at the rehabilitation center have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.