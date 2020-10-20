Salina, KS

COVID-19 Claims Life of Ellsworth Correctional Inmate

Jeremy BohnOctober 20, 2020

A Ellsworth Correctional Facility resident who died Monday, October 19, 2020 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the sixth resident death related to COVID-19.

The resident tested positive on September 26 at which time he was moved to the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) COVID-19 Management Unit (CMU). Three days later he was transported from LCF to the hospital.

The resident’s family has asked that his name not be released. He was a 60-year-old black male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.

This resident was serving a life sentence based on four sex crime convictions from Wyandotte County, Kansas.

The Ellsworth Correctional Facility opened in 1988. Serving only males, the Central Unit provides housing for 820 multi-custody residents and the East Unit provides housing for 95 minimum-custody residents.

For current information on COVOID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus. For information on KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.

COVID-19 Claims Life of Ellsworth Correctional Inmate

