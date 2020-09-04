Salina, KS

COVID-19 Cases at Two Salina Schools

Todd PittengerSeptember 4, 2020

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at two Salina Schools in the last two days.

According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, on Thursday a case was confirmed at Coronado Elementary School and on Friday a case was confirmed at Salina Central High School.

The district began on Thursday of this week posting any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result.

Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:

  • Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)
  • Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**
  • Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions
  • Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices
  • Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD

They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school.

Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.

 

 

