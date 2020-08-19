COVID-19 Cases at K-State Fraternity

More than a dozen COVID-19 cases are reported at a Kansas State University fraternity.

Riley County Health Department officials announced that 13 members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity have tested positive for the virus.

The Riley County Health Department has been in contact with the fraternity and has shared information with K-State and Greek Life.

Fraternity members and managers have been instructed to follow procedures for outbreaks in group living quarters. These procedures include deep cleaning and disinfection as well as quarantine for anyone who had been in close contact with positive patients. Close contact is defined as more than 10 minutes of time spent less than 6 feet apart.

Guidance for people living in group quarters is available on the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19211/Group-Housing-Guidance. More advice and information for people in shared or congregate housing is available from the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/shared-congregate-house/guidance-shared-congregate-housing.html.