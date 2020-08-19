Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 60 °

COVID-19 Cases at K-State Fraternity

Todd PittengerAugust 19, 2020

More than a dozen COVID-19 cases are reported at a Kansas State University fraternity.

Riley County Health Department officials announced that 13 members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity have tested positive for the virus.

The Riley County Health Department has been in contact with the fraternity and has shared information with K-State and Greek Life.

Fraternity members and managers have been instructed to follow procedures for outbreaks in group living quarters. These procedures include deep cleaning and disinfection as well as quarantine for anyone who had been in close contact with positive patients. Close contact is defined as more than 10 minutes of time spent less than 6 feet apart.

Guidance for people living in group quarters is available on the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19211/Group-Housing-Guidance. More advice and information for people in shared or congregate housing is available from the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/shared-congregate-house/guidance-shared-congregate-housing.html.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Employer Applications Open For Hans...

Businesses and organizations in northwest Kansas can now apply for a spring 2021 or summer 2021 inte...

August 19, 2020 Comments

KWU Projected to Hit Recent Enrollm...

Top News

August 19, 2020

You Drink. You Drive. You Lose

Top News

August 19, 2020

COVID-19 Outbreak at Kansas School ...

Kansas News

August 19, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Employer Applications Ope...
August 19, 2020Comments
COVID-19 Outbreak at Kans...
August 19, 2020Comments
COVID-19 Cases at K-State...
August 19, 2020Comments
Salina Business Has Windo...
August 18, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH