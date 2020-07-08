COVID-19 Cases Again Linked to I-70 Service Area

COVID-19 cases have been linked for a second time to a service area along Interstate 70.

The Shawnee County Health Department says they have identified some COVID19 cases linked to the Topeka Service Area on the I-70 Turnpike located at mile marker 188, just east of Topeka.

The exposure is specifically designated to the food court and restrooms of the facility. People who have traveled to the facility and visited the food court or used the restrooms between July 2nd and July 4th are recommended to contact their primary care provider if they develop COVID-19 related symptoms within 14 days from the date of their visit. Symptoms include:

fever of 100.4 F or higher

chills

rigors

myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

malaise

headache

sore throat

lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

new olfactory and taste disorders

diarrhea

Cases of the virus were also linked to the same service area back in April.