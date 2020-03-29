Salina, KS

COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Saline County

Todd PittengerMarch 29, 2020

Saline County has its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they have been notified of a positive case of COVID-19 in Saline County. The positive case was identified through testing sent to a private lab. The case is a female in their 50s associated with recent travel to the Kansas City area. This case is the first known case in a Saline County resident. The Saline County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of the individual. Those that were exposed will be contacted by the Saline County Health Department as soon as possible. The individual is in isolation at home.

An employee at Salina Regional Health Center has also tested positive, but lives out of county.

Including the Saline County case, there are at least 320 other cases in Kansas and six deaths.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Stay-at-Home order goes into effect at 12:01 am on Monday. Those with questions about essential businesses or functions are directed to email [email protected] or visit their website https://governor.kansas.gov/keff/

