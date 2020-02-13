Salina, KS

Now: 8 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 20 ° | Lo: 6 °

Couple Claims Half Million Dollar Lottery Prize

Kansas LotteryFebruary 13, 2020

A snowstorm and slushy roads would not keep Donna and Alan Gardner from making the trip to Topeka to claim their $528,417 Super Kansas Cash jackpot.

The lucky winners matched all five numbers and the Super Cash Ball in the Saturday, February 8 drawing to win. The winning numbers were 5-7-10-21-22 Super Cash Ball 22. The winning ticket was a $5 Quick Pick ticket.

The Gardner’s didn’t even know that they had a winning ticket until late Tuesday night. “The tickets were still in my bag from when I bought them on Friday. I didn’t think to check them until Tuesday evening around 5:00 p.m.,” said Donna. “I was looking at the numbers and then I found the winning set. I must have checked it 15 times!”

Donna was so excited to tell Alan, but he wasn’t home from work yet. She finally broke down and called him around 5:30 that evening. “I called Alan and asked when he was going to be home, and he said it would be at least another 30 minutes. I was too anxious to wait, so I told him over the phone. He didn’t believe me at first until I told him the numbers!”

“When we looked at the website, we saw where the jackpot for the next drawing was $100,000, so at first we thought we had won $100,000,” Alan said with a laugh. “It wasn’t until we remembered that the jackpot had reset that we looked at the previous numbers page and it showed our win as over half a million!”

The couple said they plan to put a big chunk of the money back into savings, but they also have some ideas to put their good fortune to use.

“We’ll put about two-thirds of it into savings, and then we need to do some home improvements and expansion. We have a big family and we’ll definitely be giving some out to them as well,” said Donna. “And we were already planning a trip to Seattle, so now that trip will be a lot more fun!”

The winning ticket was sold at Kwik Shop 752 on 522 Ames in Baldwin City. For selling the ticket, the retailer is eligible for a $1,000 selling bonus. Super Kansas Cash is a Kansas-only game that draws every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with a starting jackpot of $100,000.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Couple Claims Half Million Dollar L...

A snowstorm and slushy roads would not keep Donna and Alan Gardner from making the trip to Topeka to...

February 13, 2020 Comments

Library Group Learn About Creating ...

Kansas News

February 13, 2020

Jayhawks Storm Back to Stun West Vi...

Sports News

February 12, 2020

Kitchen, Restrooms Makeover

Kansas News

February 12, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Library Group Learn About...
February 13, 2020Comments
Kitchen, Restrooms Makeov...
February 12, 2020Comments
Police Looking For YMCA C...
February 12, 2020Comments
Kansans Urged to Beware o...
February 12, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH