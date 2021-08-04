Salina, KS

Couple Sentenced for Faking Blindness for VA & Social Security Benefits

Todd PittengerAugust 4, 2021

A husband and wife have been sentenced for deceiving the federal government about a medical condition to receive benefit payments.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Addison Lewis and 38-year-old Brandi Lewis each received five years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of Theft of Government Property.

From 2013 to 2018, Addison Lewis misrepresented himself as having cortical visual blindness to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). In turn, the VA increased his benefits amount.

Addison Lewis admitted misleading the VA by exaggerating symptoms and impairment attributed to cortical visual blindness. Brandi Lewis intentionally provided inaccurate information to the VA to support her husband’s false claim.

The court ordered the Lewises to pay $111,510 in restitution to the Social Security Administration and $131,972 in restitution to the VA.

 

