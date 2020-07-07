County Commission to Reconsider Mask Ordinance

Less than a week after deciding not to make masks mandatory the Saline County Commission will reconsider the issue.

Last week on Thursday Saline County Commissioners went against the recommendation of Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller and opted to not implement a mandatory mask order. Rather than adopt Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order which would mandate facial coverings in public places, with some exceptions, the commission by a 4 -1 vote instead adopted to enact a local ordinance which does not require masks, but does strongly encourage them.

On Monday, Salina City Commissioners did pass an ordinance making masks mandatory in the City of Salina.

The County Commission will meet at 3:00 Wednesday afternoon in a special session to consider a a county resolution in parallel to City of Salina ordinance.

Meeting Agenda:

SPECIAL COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING – 300 W Ash, Room 107

Citizens input (public comment on County government, usually limited to three minutes)

ACTION ITEMS