County Commission Meeting Highlights

The Saline County Board of County Commissioners met on Tuesday, March 3rd. Here are the highlights from today’s meeting:
- Very short agenda in the public meeting today. County Administrator, Phillip Smith-Hanes briefed the Commission on the progress of the remodel over at the Senior Center. They are starting week 4 and have made good progress in the kitchen and bathrooms with very few surprises.
- Chairman Vidricksen made an announcement soliciting expression of interest forms from citizens who have interest in serving on the Saline County Crime Victims’ Fund Board. This board position serves to assist with fiscally aiding victims of crimes and assist in the review of applications of victims applying to receive funds that are derived from diversion fees and reimbursements or restitution collected from offenders. Interested citizens can fill out the form online at: http://www.saline.org/Government/County/Expression-of-Interest
- In the second meeting, County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes reviewed with the Commissioners a five-year financial projection to kick off discussions that will aid in the preparation of the 2021 budget. Commissioners will have to take a lot into consideration when preparing the 2021 budget with several competing projects such as the emergency radio system, employee benefits, potential Jail project, and Road & Bridge needs. Commissioner Weese was quoted, “This projection isn’t so much about the numbers, it’s about the message that we’ll have some choices to face.”
- Additional information was provided to the Commissioners on the history and financials of the County owned property located at the southeast corner of Ohio & Schilling Roads. There is just a little over 300 acres that leased for farming currently and a small portion leased to a flying club; but the revenues generated from those leases goes into two separate funds. The Commissioners also learned of additional stipulations on 200 acres of the property should the County ever make a decision to sell it or no longer use it for farming purposes based on an interlocal agreement that was entered into with the City of Salina around 1994.
- One executive session was held for attorney/client privilege related to the preliminary discussion of the acquisition of real property.
County Announcements:
- The Oliver Hagg Memorial Scholarship is accepting applications until March 6th, 2020. This scholarship is open to any high school graduating senior who resides in Saline County and will be entering college or vocational school in the fall that will be majoring in the agriculture field. Several $1,000 scholarships are available. For more information, or to obtain the application, visit: http://www.saline.org/departments/expo-center
- The County website has been consistently updated with information regarding the Saline County Jail project. Interested. Interested individuals are encouraged to sign up to receive these updates by completing the online form found at: http://www.saline.org/2020-Jail-Project . The next Town Hall Meeting on the Saline County Jail is scheduled for Thursday, March 19th at 6pm at Salina South High School in the student commons area.