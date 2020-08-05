County Approves $132,000 Grant

Saline County Commissioners will accept a $132,000 Community Development Block Grant to be used for grants or loans for for-profit businesses. According to the county, they applied for these funds back in May but were not awarded in the first round of funding. A second round of funding became available and Saline County was selected, as was the City of Salina. The North Central Regional Planning Commission will be serving as the grant administrator and their fee is $12,000 which will be paid with the grant funds received.

In other county business: