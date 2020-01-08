County Allocates Money From Special Funds

Saline County Commissioners have allocated special funding to ten different organizations.

During their meeting on Tuesday, among other things, commissioners allocated funding through a couple of different funds, the alcohol fund and the parks and recreation fund.

Saline County receives a portion of funds derived from the gross receipts tax on alcohol in the unincorporated areas of Saline County. These funds are divided through a formula between the General Fund and two special revenue funds – a Special Alcohol Fund where the proceeds must be used to support services or programs whose principal purpose is alcoholism and drug abuse prevention and education, alcohol and drug detoxification, intervention in alcohol and drug abuse or treatment; and a Special Parks & Recreation fund where the proceeds must be used to support the purchase, establishment, maintenance or expansion of park and recreational services, programs and facilities. Every other year, Saline County solicits applications from agencies seeking to use these funds for their designated purposes. Applications were received and reviewed in 2019 and a small committee comprised of the County Administrator and two County Commissioners, made the recommendation for allocations to the following organizations:

Special Alcohol Fund 2020 Allocation

DARE & GREAT $4,473.04

Central Kansas Foundation $1,750.32

Friends of Recovery $1,750.32

Ashby House $1,750.32

Kansas Wesleyan University $2,800.00

28th Judicial Community Corrections $4,807.00

Special Parks & Recreation Fund 2020 Allocation

ARC of Saline County $1,879.25

4-H Council $1,879.25

Assaria Youth $1,879.25

City of Gypsum $1,879.25

Here are other highlights from Tuesday’s meeting: