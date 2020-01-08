County Allocates Money From Special Funds

Saline County Commissioners have allocated special funding to ten different organizations.
During their meeting on Tuesday, among other things, commissioners allocated funding through a couple of different funds, the alcohol fund and the parks and recreation fund.
Saline County receives a portion of funds derived from the gross receipts tax on alcohol in the unincorporated areas of Saline County. These funds are divided through a formula between the General Fund and two special revenue funds – a Special Alcohol Fund where the proceeds must be used to support services or programs whose principal purpose is alcoholism and drug abuse prevention and education, alcohol and drug detoxification, intervention in alcohol and drug abuse or treatment; and a Special Parks & Recreation fund where the proceeds must be used to support the purchase, establishment, maintenance or expansion of park and recreational services, programs and facilities. Every other year, Saline County solicits applications from agencies seeking to use these funds for their designated purposes. Applications were received and reviewed in 2019 and a small committee comprised of the County Administrator and two County Commissioners, made the recommendation for allocations to the following organizations:
Special Alcohol Fund 2020 Allocation
DARE & GREAT $4,473.04
Central Kansas Foundation $1,750.32
Friends of Recovery $1,750.32
Ashby House $1,750.32
Kansas Wesleyan University $2,800.00
28th Judicial Community Corrections $4,807.00
Special Parks & Recreation Fund 2020 Allocation
ARC of Saline County $1,879.25
4-H Council $1,879.25
Assaria Youth $1,879.25
City of Gypsum $1,879.25
Here are other highlights from Tuesday’s meeting:
- Commissioners declared January 2020 as both National Stalking Awareness month and National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness month with presentations of the proclamations by staff from DVAK.
- Commissioners approved for Rural Fire District #5 to proceed with the bid process for the purchase of a new Pumper/Tanker for their district. They intend of purchasing an apparatus with a 2,000 gallon tank capacity with a larger pump that will also aid in their department rating to assist homeowners with their insurance rates.
- Commissioners approved the acceptance of the 2019 Emergency Management Performance Grant in the amount of $33,303. This grant has been received by the department for several years and aids in the ability for Saline County to enhance and sustain their emergency management program.
- Commissioners voted to approve the purchase of 3 new Caterpillar Model 150 Motor Graders from Foley Equipment. The total amount of this purchase is $819,297. The Road & Bridge Department will be returning 3 2015 John Deere 770GP Motor Graders and will receive $488,220 back to aid in the purchase of these new machines.
- Darren Fishel, Road & Bridge Director, provided his 4th Quarter Report on the activities of the department. They are currently working with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management in regards to the FEMA reimbursement from the flooding events in 2019. The reimburseable amount is around $750,000 and they still have several steps to proceed through before that reimbursement is received. Several tasks were completed in this last quarter to include 25 culvert replacements, building of 2 Lego style box culverts, rebuilding of 5 sections of roadway from flood damage, and other routine items.
- Commissioners approved a Resolution that reviewed the County Commission Districts to update precinct and township locations as well as ensuring that each Commission District was as compact and equal in population as possible to comply with State Statutes.
- The re-organizational meeting of the County Commissioners will be next week. Commissioners will be instituting some changes to include a consent agenda and elimination of their second meeting, after passing a charter resolution and waiting the 60-day period for it to go into effect.
- January 30th at 7pm has been set for the next Town Hall meeting in regards to the Saline County Jail Project. Some final details are being worked out and additional press releases will be sent once those are finalized.
- Phillip Smith-Hanes, County Administrator, reported to the Commissioners on the correspondence he received from the City Manager in regards to the Livestock & Expo Center lease. The City Commission will begin working on a more detailed proposal for the County Commissioners consideration. With their upcoming Commission schedule and the Holiday, it might be a few weeks until the County receives further information from the City.