County Accepting Scholarship Applications

The Saline County Expo Center is now accepting applications for the Oliver Haag Scholarship for the 2023 school year.

According to the County, Saline County students graduating high school in 2023 and entering college or a vocational school in the fall and majoring in an agricultural field are eligible to apply. The criteria for this scholarship are community involvement, strong school work ethics, and the desire to continue a post-secondary education in agriculture.

The scholarship is eligible for renewal for up to three years by maintaining a 3.0 GPA and continued enrollment in an agricultural field. Since the Saline County Commission established this scholarship in the name of Oliver Haag in 2001, 47 students have been awarded funds for their agricultural studies.

The deadline for applications is March 6, 2023.

For full scholarship criteria information or to apply, visit the links below: