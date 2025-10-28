Cougars Win in Overtime to Reach Regional Finals

Salina South’s boys soccer team survived a late Andover Central score at the end of regulation with a goal by Rodrigo Palacios in the 7th minute of overtime Tuesday to advance to the Class 5A West Region 3 finals with a 2-1 victory.

The Cougars, seeded sixth in the West, improved to 12-5 with the victory and will face No. 3 Topeka West for the regional title Thursday in Topeka. Topeka West (13-2-2) beat No. 14 seed Hays, 6-2, in its semifinal.

The winner came when Yaden Montanez made a run down the left side and slid a cross at the top of the 6-yard box to Palacios, who poked it in on the first touch.

South was less than two minutes away from ending the game in regulation when Andover Central’s Jack Sizemore blasted a shot from 30 yards on the right side into the upper left corner for the equalizer.

After a scoreless first half, South got on the board 10 minutes into the second on an individual run by Adrian Lara-Castro, who streaked down the left side, cut in and buried a shot inside the far post.

South took advantage of a brisk north wind at its back to dominate possession for most of the second half and had several opportunities to break the game open, only to come up empty.

The first chance came in the 55th minute when the Yaden Montanez was brought down inside the 18-yard the box for a penalty. Palacios took the penalty but was denied by diving Andover Central keeper Connor Scripter, who punched it wide left.

South had two chances to extend the lead in the 65th minute, when Saul Cabral hit the far post from the right side, and second later Lara-Castro’s shot from point-blank range went off Scripter.