Cougars Strong Boys’ Soccer Season Ends in Class 5A Quarterfinals

MAIZE — Salina South’s bid for a third straight Class 5A Final Four appearance ended almost before it got started.

The Cougars, seeded sixth in the West bracket, ran into a buzzsaw against top seed Maize South on Monday, conceding five goals in the first 17 minutes in a 5-0 quarterfinal loss to the Mavericks.

With the loss, Salina South’s season ended with a 13-6 record while Maize South improved to 17-1-1 while advancing to the state semifinals. The Mavericks will play host to the East’s No. 2 seed on Wednesday with the winner playing for the championship Saturday in Wichita.

Maize South put Salina South’s defense under stress from the start, taking the lead in the seventh minute on a perfect long ball down the center by defender Gavin Wilson to Connor Mucciaccio, who poked it in.

Goals by Aldo Acosta in the 10th and 13th minutes, sandwiched around one by Skylur Staley in the 11th extended the Maverick lead to 4-0. In the 17th minute, Staley jumped on a loose ball in front of the goal off a corner kick to complete the first-half scoring.

South won its first two playoff games, beating Andover Central at home, 2-1, in overtime, and then claiming the West Region 3 title with a 2-0 upset victory at No. 3 seed Topeka West. It was the Cougars third straight regional title.