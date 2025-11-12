Cougars Standout Paityn Fritz Signs with UNLV Softball

As a three-sport standout, Salina South senior Paityn Fritz has excelled in volleyball, basketball, and softball throughout her high school career. This year will be no different, but on Wednesday afternoon, Fritz officially signed to continue her softball journey at the Division I level with UNLV.

The numbers speak for themselves. As both a pitcher and hitter, Paityn’s productivity can’t be denied.

196 strikeouts the last two seasons as a pitcher, along with a batting average of .497 across her three seasons of varsity softball.

After the signing ceremony, former Salina South softball coach Brea Vidrine spoke about how Paityn’s competitive nature leads to her being the best player on the field.

“She’s competitive with yourself,” Vidrine said. “The best example would be her sophomore year when she broke the home run record at the school with 10, and then her junior year she knew she was going to beat it with 11. Tying it was not an option.”

Vidrine continued to speak glowingly about Paityn, calling her “one of a kind” and “a sponge on the field” who absorbs information to constantly help her improve.

Paityn’s offers came for both softball and basketball, but ultimately she felt softball was the best decision.

“Softball is going to be easier on my body and I feel like I can go further in softball.”

As for why UNLV was the right fit, a good relationship with the coaching staff and an enjoyable visit to campus sealed the deal.

“They were the first to contact me… we talked and I really liked them,” Paityn said. “I went on a visit there and I loved the facility and the campus too.”

While her senior basketball and softball seasons await, the best is still yet to come for Paityn Fritz at Salina South and beyond.