Cougars Split Doubleheader Against Jaguars of Andover Central

GIRLS: ANDOVER CENTRAL 46 SALINA SOUTH 43

It was a tough night for the Salina South Cougars as they dropped a heartbreaker 46-43 on the road to the Andover Central Jaguars on Monday night.

The matchup was tight right from the jump as the score was knotted up at 11-11 at the end of the first quarter. Salina South clamped down defensively in the second quarter, holding Andover Central to just six points and the Cougars took a 21-17 lead into the halftime break.

The third quarter featured an offensive explosion for Salina South which allowed them to seize a firm hand on the contest, increasing their lead to eight entering the final frame.

Andover Central’s potent offense finally caught fire however, and the Jaguars outscored the Cougars 19-8 in the final frame to erase the eight point deficit and earn the victory.

Salina South was paced offensively on the night by Payton Fritz who scored 15 points. Elle Barth chipped in eight points as well, along with seven from Tamia Cheeks.

The loss drops Salina South to 9-8 on the season entering the final three game stretch. Next up for the Cougars is a home matchup against Hutchinson coming up on Wednesday night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina South – 11 – 10 – 14 – 8 – 43

Andover Central – 11 – 6 – 10 – 19 – 46

Individual Scoring

Payton Fritz – 15

Elle Barth – 8

Tamia Cheeks – 7

Lauren Crow – 5

Brooklyn Jordan – 4

Brylee Moss – 4

CITY PLUMBING, HEATING, AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME

Payton Fritz

BOYS: SALINA SOUTH 58 ANDOVER CENTRAL 55

It was an exhilarating night for the Salina South Cougars as they notched a massive road win with a 58-55 victory over the Andover Central Jaguars on Monday night.

The Cougars were strong right from the jump, staying stride for stride with a talented Jaguar offense and eventually taking a 15-11 lead into the first break. Things tightened up in the second quarter as Andover Central found their stride, trimming the Cougar lead to just one point going into halftime.

Salina South maintained their composure and with a little help from a scoring outburst from Jace Humphrey in the third the Cougars took a four point lead into the final frame at 47-43. The fourth quarter featured a proper culmination to the back-and-forth affair, as the Cougars led by three with five seconds left. A scramble off of a missed free throw led to one last heave from Andover Central that fell just short and the Cougars held on for the win.

Salina South was led offensively on the night by 22 from Jace Humprhey. Gavin DeVoe chipped in 12 points along with 10 points from Dakaree Small.

The win moves Salina South to 6-11 on the year as they enter the final three games. Next up for the Cougars is a home matchup with Hutchinson on Wednesday night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina South – 15 – 14 – 18 – 11 – 58

Andover Central – 11 – 17 – 15 – 12 – 55

Individual Scoring

Jace Humphrey – 22

Gavin DeVoe – 12

Dakaree Small – 10

Sawyer Walker – 6

Kobie Henley – 5

Jaxon Myers – 3

CITY PLUMBING, HEATING, AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jace Humphrey