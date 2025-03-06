Cougars Season Ends at Kapaun Mt Carmel

FINAL:

KAPAUN MT CARMEL 66

SOUTH 43



The Cougars traveled south to face off against a very talented Kapaun Mt Carmel squad on Wednesday night in a win or go home situation. Salina South entered the game with a 7-13 record while Mt Carmel boasted an impressive 17-3 overall record.

The Cougars played a very competitive first quarter, going back and forth with an aggressive Crusaders team. Sawyer Walker and Jace Humphrey led the Cougars in the first quarter scoring a combined nine points, all from behind the arc. South would trail 18-17 at the end of one quarter.

After a slow start to the second quarter the Cougars picked things back up on the offensive end as Gavin Devoe showed his physicality in the paint helping the Cougars on both sides of the ball. South found themselves trailing by just six points at the break. First half scoring for the Cougars was led by Gavin Devoe with eight points, Jace Humphrey with six and Jaxon Meyers with six.

The third quarter was a dominant performance from the home team as Kapaun Mt Carmel outscored the Cougars 21-6 in the quarter. Blaise Dalian and Rocco Keller for the Crusaders led the way offensively.

Heading into what was the final eight minutes of the season for Salina South the Cougars trailed 53-32. South found some early buckets to start the fourth but ultimately the Crusaders would pull away with the victory 66-43. Kapaun Mt. Carmel improved to 18-3 on the season and move on to the Sub-State championship game on Saturday with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

Salina South graduates four seniors in Jace Humphrey, Camden Augustine, Andrew Harris, and Lawson Rassette.