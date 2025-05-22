Cougars Rally but Come Up Short in Regional Semifinal Loss to Hays

FINAL:

HAYS 6

SOUTH 5



In the Hays Regional semifinal, Salina South was down five runs in the later stages of its contest with the Hays Indians. The Cougars tied the game in the top of the 7th, but would fall short in the bottom of the 7th as the Indians had a base hit with runners in scoring position to walk off the Cougars.

The first three and a half innings were fairly quiet for both teams. Cougars starting pitcher Jace Humphrey pitched a complete game and struck out ten. Six of the 10 strikeouts came against the first nine batters he faced. Both teams got runners on in their respective at bats early, but neither team was able to capitalize with runners on base.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the 4th inning when Hays took the lead. The inning started with an out, but a walk and back to back singles by Brett Rhoades and Ian McGuire of the Indians, gave Hays its first lead. Landon Hardman then singled and drove in two more to make it a 3-0 advantage for Hays.

Hays came back quickly in the bottom of the 5th inning as the pitcher, Carter Graham, launched a two run home run to left field to increase the Indians lead to 5-0. Hays began to threaten later in the inning but a double play got the Cougars out of the inning.

In the top of the 6th inning, Salina South started the inning with a flyout to right field from Jaxon Anthony, but the next six Cougars reached base. Singles from Aiden Speilman, Wyatt Breeden, and Caden Stauffer, loaded the bases. The next batter, Landon Putman reached on an error by the second baseman and gave the Cougars their first run of the game. A double from Landon Huffman drove in two more and then a walk and passed ball scored another. It was quickly a 5-4 Indians lead and while Salina South batted around in the 6th, the Cougars left the bases loaded in the inning.

Jace Humphrey made quick work of the Indians in the bottom of the 6th inning and the Cougars were back up to bat. In the top of the 7th, Wyatt Breeden walked and was pinch run for by Jaxton Kitchener. The next batter, Caden Stauffer drove a triple into the right field gap that scored Kitchener all the way from first and the Cougars tied the ballgame at 5-5. Salina South attempted a squeeze play with Stauffer at third but was unsuccessful. Stauffer was caught in a rundown and was called out. Landon Putman would then fly out to the second baseman.

Moving the game into the final half inning of play, Kaleb Roe and Jonathan Cano for Hays would start off the inning with singles. Both runners did advance to second and third on a passed ball, and then Jalen Smith for Hays drove a pitch past Speilman at third that scored the winning run for the Indians.

Salina South had a great rally to tie the ballgame late in the contest, but Hays was able to have the last at bat in the game.

Salina South finished their season at 14-13, while Hays improved to 17-8.

City Plumbing Heating and Cooling Player of the Game – Jace Humphrey