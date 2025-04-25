Cougars Offense Shines in Wins Over Hutchinson

Paityn Fritz crosses home plate to score a run- Photographed by Yee Mar



GAME 1 FINAL:

SOUTH 15

HUTCHINSON 5



Salina South entered Friday afternoon boasting an impressive 12-4 record on the season, with its offense starting to heat up throughout the week.

Hutchinson came in just 3-13, but brought a large contingent of Salthawk fans to pack the stands.

Hutchinson jumped on Cougars starting pitcher, senior Macy Yost, quickly. A pair of singles and a stolen base helped them take a 1-0 lead in their half of the first inning.

Yost helped her own cause later in the first driving in an early run to tie the game at 1-1. But Hutchinson was not done making noise.

The next inning saw them take a 3-1 lead after a two-run double from freshman Baylee Pickering, and South was again tasked with responding immediately.

In between innings, head coach Brea Vidrine sensed a team meeting was necessary. In front of the dugout she reminded them how they needed to play in order to win and the Cougars responded.

The longest inning of the game followed. The Cougars scored seven runs in the frame and sent all nine hitters to the plate, with the bottom of the order getting two at bats each.

With the score at 8-3, South never relinquished the lead and went on to win in five innings. As a team they collected 13 hits in game one with five going for extra bases.

Junior Paityn Fritz had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, including a long two-run home run over the left field wall in the fourth inning.

After Friday, Salina South is 14-4 heading into a highly anticipated matchup at Valley Center on Tuesday.

GAME 2 FINAL:

SOUTH 9

HUTCHINSON 8

