Cougars Conclude Regular Season with Tough Losses to Salthawks

Friday night presented Salina South with an opportunity to send its seniors off with one last win at home and avenge losses against Hutchinson from weeks earlier. Two hard fought performances gave both groups deserving chances.

GIRLS’ FINAL:

HUTCHINSON 44

SOUTH 35

Back on February 7th, the Lady Cougars suffered a 46-32 loss at the hands of the Salthawks. Head coach Justin Ebert has referred back to that game in particular as a, “wake-up call” for his group after their poor performance.

Circumstances were different on Friday. Junior guard Brooklyn Jordan was healthy after missing the last matchup and had the biggest impact of the night. Jordan dropped 13 first half points including three made 3-pointers to help South lead 23-19 at the half.

The third quarter featured both teams exchanging mini 5-0 runs until they entered the fourth at 31-30, with South narrowly leading.

Unfortunately for the Lady Cougars, the steady offensive attack seen through three quarters, dried up almost entirely.

Salina was outscored 14-4 in the fourth and were unable to end the regular season with a win.

However, the highlight of the fourth quarter was senior Tamia Cheeks being subbed out of her final game inside the Salina South gym, for her younger sister Bralynn Cheeks as the two embraced on the court and Tamia left to a standing ovation. She finished with eight points on the night.

The Lady Cougars travel to Maize South next Tuesday to face the Lady Mavs in round one of 5A sub-state action.

BOYS’ FINAL:

HUTCHINSON 50

SOUTH 47

It took most of the first quarter for the Cougars and Salthawks to find their footing on offense as defense controlled the first eight minutes to the tune of an 11-7 score.

South may have trailed, but the second quarter saw a terrific effort on both ends to hold Hutch to just four points in the frame and give the Cougars a 20-15 halftime lead.

Sawyer Walker led the way with 11 at the half, he finished with 17 including five made 3-pointers.

The fourth quarter was thrilling and came down to the wire. Hutchinson’s Terrell King scored 10 straight points to take the lead late but it would not last long.

With just over a minute to play, Sawyer Walker cashed in his biggest three of the night to give South a 47-46 lead but it would end up being the final highlight of the night.

Hutchinson’s Taishaun Govain hit a floater in the lane to give the Salthawks a 48-47 lead and it proved to be the dagger.

Salina South mishandled multiple plays out of timeouts which cost them, but the intensity of the night managed to mirror that of a postseason basketball game, which the Cougars will play in next week.