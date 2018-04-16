Salina, KS

Copper, Conduit Stolen

KSAL StaffApril 16, 2018

Investigators with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office are reviewing video surveillance footage after copper thieves broke into a closed convenience store near Bridgeport.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between 10:30pm Friday night and Saturday evening around 7pm, someone entered the vacant Stucky’s store on South Old 81-Highway and removed about $2,000 worth of copper wire and metal conduit.

Deputies say thieves also took 6 ATV gear racks valued at $300.

In an earlier incident, deputies reported sometime between March 25 and April 8, someone damaged freezer units, plumbing and electrical breaker boxes to steal the copper tubing. Loss and damage in that case is estimated at over $33,500.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

