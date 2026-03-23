Controlled Burn Jumps Barrier at Assaria Community Garden

No one was injured after a fire burned three structures near Assaria’s Community Garden on Saturday.

Undersheriff Brent Melander with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that the keeper of the community garden had permission from the Assaria Fire Chief to clean up the area with a controlled burn on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say multiple garden hoses were on hand, and a large area was watered down before the fire was started.

The fire grew out of control and jumped the barrier and scorched three nearby structures, including a 12’x16′ open park shelter, 10’x12′ wooden storage shed with tin roof and a small 8’x10-foot shed.

Two rototillers, a weed eater, rakes, shovels and a number of hand tools were destroyed.

Total loss and damage is listed at $8,100.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office