A controlled burn is underway at the Salina landfill.

According to the City of Salina, beginning Monday at 9:30 A.M., the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill will initiate a controlled burn in the limb dump area. Please be advised that there will be a potential for smoke and low visibility near the area.

Limbs will be accepted at an alternate location within the Landfill’s facility.

Burning is estimated to be completed by end of day, Tuesday, December 17th.