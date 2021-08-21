Continuing Education Workshop for Finance Professionals & Attorneys Planned

Professional financial advisers, accountants, and attorneys can earn important continuing education credits, including an hour of ethics credit while they learn more about planned giving trends at a seminar next week, hosted in Hays by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation and the Heartland Community Foundation.

Bryan Clontz, founder and president of Charitable Solutions, LLC, based in Jacksonville, Fla., will enlighten and entertain as he discusses the latest trends in estate planning and charitable giving during the continuing education workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hays. Networking and check-in will open at 9:30 a.m.

The day’s topics include “Growing in Generosity: Planned Giving Trends Every Advisor Should Know” for 3 continuing education credits, and “Shifting Ethical Conundrums: A Case Study Approach” – worth 1 ethic credit. The workshop will also include lunch, plus a copy of Clontz’ book Charitable Gifts of Noncash Assets for the first 50 registrants.

Pre-registration is required and the cost to attend is $50. Register here by Aug. 22 : http://HaysCEworkshop.com/Register.

Clontz is a charitable giving consultant specializing in noncash assets, such as farm ground or real estate. He has worked extensively with community foundations and authored a book called Charitable Gifts of Noncash Assets, as well as the planned giving manual Just Add Water. He has written a dozen articles in financial services and planned giving journals and guest columns on charitable tax issues for Forbes.

His dynamic and colorful presentation style will keep your attention as he provides insight on trends that have changed the charitable planning landscape. All finance professionals in Northwest Kansas, including certified public accountants, advisors, as well as attorneys are invited to attend. The session is designed to be highly interactive.

In addition to the Hansen Foundation, support for this event comes from the Heartland Community Foundation, the Greater Northwest Kansas Community Foundation, and the Greater Salina Community Foundation.