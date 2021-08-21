Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 65 °

Continuing Education Workshop for Finance Professionals & Attorneys Planned

Todd PittengerAugust 21, 2021

Professional financial advisers, accountants, and attorneys can earn important continuing education credits, including an hour of ethics credit while they learn more about planned giving trends at a seminar next week, hosted in Hays by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation and the Heartland Community Foundation.

Bryan Clontz, founder and president of Charitable Solutions, LLC, based in Jacksonville, Fla., will enlighten and entertain as he discusses the latest trends in estate planning and charitable giving during the continuing education workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hays. Networking and check-in will open at 9:30 a.m.

The day’s topics include “Growing in Generosity: Planned Giving Trends Every Advisor Should Know” for 3 continuing education credits, and “Shifting Ethical Conundrums: A Case Study Approach” – worth 1 ethic credit. The workshop will also include lunch, plus a copy of Clontz’ book Charitable Gifts of Noncash Assets for the first 50 registrants.

Pre-registration is required and the cost to attend is $50. Register here by Aug. 22: http://HaysCEworkshop.com/Register.

Clontz is a charitable giving consultant specializing in noncash assets, such as farm ground or real estate. He has worked extensively with community foundations and authored a book called Charitable Gifts of Noncash Assets, as well as the planned giving manual Just Add Water. He has written a dozen articles in financial services and planned giving journals and guest columns on charitable tax issues for Forbes.

His dynamic and colorful presentation style will keep your attention as he provides insight on trends that have changed the charitable planning landscape. All finance professionals in Northwest Kansas, including certified public accountants, advisors, as well as attorneys are invited to attend.  The session is designed to be highly interactive.

In addition to the Hansen Foundation, support for this event comes from the Heartland Community Foundation, the Greater Northwest Kansas Community Foundation, and the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

6th Medallion Quest Clue

The search for the medallion is well into its third day. The Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Que...

August 21, 2021 Comments

SRHC Service Auxiliary Awards Schol...

Top News

August 21, 2021

Continuing Education Workshop for F...

Kansas News

August 21, 2021

KSU Awarded COVID Research Grant

COVID-19 Top News

August 21, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

6th Medallion Quest Clue
August 21, 2021Comments
Continuing Education Work...
August 21, 2021Comments
1 New COVID Death, 35 New...
August 20, 2021Comments
5th Medallion Quest Clue
August 20, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices