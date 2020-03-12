Consumer Alert: Watch Out For For Coronavirus Scams

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is urging consumers to use caution against scams involving COVID-19.

“In any unsettled times, whether it be the aftermath of a devastating storm or in this case the spread of a new virus, there are those who choose to take advantage of the public’s apprehension and uncertainty,” Schmidt said. “With all the discussion and disruption in reaction to COVID-19, Kansans should be particularly vigilant for scammers and should know that our office is here to help if needed.”

Kansans should be on alert for scams related to the COVID-19 virus, more commonly known as the coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan province of China and has now spread to the United States. These scams could include bogus products advertised as coronavirus prevention measures or treatments as well as bogus charities purporting to raise money for coronavirus research or to support coronavirus patients. Schmidt said his office has received reports of these sorts of scams circulating in Kansas.

Any Kansans who have problems with scams may file a complaint with the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at www.InYourCornerKansas.org or call (800) 432-2310 for more information.