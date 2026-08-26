Consulting Saline County Storm Response

Information gleaned from Salina and Saline County’s response to the June storm in which damaging 113 mph wind roared across the area is helping recovery efforts from a similar storm in Wyandotte County.

Michelle Weis and Melissa McCoy from Saline County Emergency Management have been helping in the response to a mircoburst in Wyandotte County, specifically in some Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhoods.

A microburst is a powerful, localized column of sinking air (a downdraft) inside a thunderstorm that crashes into the ground and spreads out rapidly in all directions. Wind can gust to over 100 mph (and up to 150 mph in extreme cases), matching the destructive force of a tornado. Last week the microburst and severe storms caused widespread power outages, structural damage, and a state disaster declaration.

Weis tells KSAL News state officials requested help from Saline County. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/michelle-weis-01.mp3

McCoy says though not as widespread, the storm in Wyandotte County was very similar to the Saline County June 8th storm.

Cleanup from the June 8th Salina storm is wrapping up in Salina. The City of Salina has completed the limb pickup through the residential areas.

Since the windstorm on June 8th, City of Salina Public Works staff have hauled over 4,500 dump truck loads of limbs from residential properties. The Landfill has received over 10,518 tons of yard waste debris.

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Saline County Emergency Management Full Interview on KSAL

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