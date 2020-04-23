Salina, KS

Construction Tools Stolen

KSAL StaffApril 23, 2020

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property and theft case after an enclosed tool trailer was broken into.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between Monday and Wednesday, someone broke the locks on a Midwest double axle trailer that was parked in a backyard in the 100 block of S. 11th Street. Once inside, thieves took a Bosch heavy hammer drill and case valued at $3,000 plus four drill bits worth another $1,000.

They also damaged a number of rivets and some sheet metal trying to gain access into the front end of the trailer to steal more tools but were denied.

The tools and trailer are owned by Mitch Snell of Concordia. Loss and damage is listed at $6,000.

There are no suspects.

