Construction Site Burglary Highlighted

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in connection with a recent theft from a construction site. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, July 23rd, deputies responded to the 6500 block of East Cloud Street in rural Saline County for a report of a theft from a construction site. Sometime between July 22nd and July 23rd items including a Master Force air compressor, a Tool Shop framing nailer, and water pump with a red hose were stolen.

The tools were taken from a building that was under construction.

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $887.00.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name