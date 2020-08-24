Construction Prompting CityGo Changes

Construction is prompting some temporary changes in the Salina CityG bus system.

According to OCCK, the CityGo Purple Route will have some temporary changes as a result of road construction on Schilling Road. The CityGo bus stops at 1717 W. Crawford (#13), Pet Life at 1501 W. Crawford (#14), Casey’s General Store at 725 W. Schilling (#26) and Schilling and Virginia (#28) will be closed temporarily.

The construction on Schilling Road is expected to take a week. The Purple Route will resume normal operations at that point.