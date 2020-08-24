Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 68 °

Construction Prompting CityGo Changes

Todd PittengerAugust 24, 2020

Construction is prompting some temporary changes in the Salina CityG bus system.

According to OCCK, the CityGo Purple Route will have some temporary changes as a result of road construction on Schilling Road. The CityGo bus stops at 1717 W. Crawford (#13), Pet Life at 1501 W. Crawford (#14), Casey’s General Store at 725 W. Schilling (#26) and Schilling and Virginia (#28) will be closed temporarily.

The construction on Schilling Road is expected to take a week.  The Purple Route will resume normal operations at that point.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Construction Prompting CityGo Chang...

Construction is prompting some temporary changes in the Salina CityG bus system. According to OCC...

August 24, 2020 Comments

Presbyterian Manor Awarded in Natio...

Top News

August 24, 2020

Sacred Heart Girls Tennis Opens wit...

Sports News

August 24, 2020

Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/22

Sports News

August 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Nationwide Waiver Granted...
August 23, 2020Comments
Women and Voting Topic of...
August 23, 2020Comments
Back to School Mask Drive...
August 22, 2020Comments
St. John’s Military...
August 22, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH