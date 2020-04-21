Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 51 °

Construction Equipment Stolen

KSAL StaffApril 21, 2020

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a number of tools from a worksite.

Sheriff Roger Soldan reports that $12,000 worth of construction tools and equipment were stolen from a trailer that was parked in the 800 block of N. Fairchilds Road sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. Deputies say someone cut the locks on the storage trailer that is owned by Stevens Construction of Falun and took saws, drills, nailers, impact sockets and drivers.

Damage to the trailer is listed at $200.

There are no suspects.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-21

New cases of COVID-19 in Kansas have hit the 2,000 mark. The Kansas Department of Health & En...

April 21, 2020 Comments

Construction Equipment Stolen

Kansas News

April 21, 2020

KSU’s Stockard III Enters Tra...

Sports News

April 21, 2020

Williams Named Big 12 WBB Scholar-A...

Sports News

April 21, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Construction Equipment St...
April 21, 2020Comments
Kansas Receives Coronavir...
April 21, 2020Comments
Salina Police are investigating a business burglary.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash
April 21, 2020Comments
Kansas 4-Hers, Volunteers...
April 21, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH