Construction Equipment Stolen

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a number of tools from a worksite.

Sheriff Roger Soldan reports that $12,000 worth of construction tools and equipment were stolen from a trailer that was parked in the 800 block of N. Fairchilds Road sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. Deputies say someone cut the locks on the storage trailer that is owned by Stevens Construction of Falun and took saws, drills, nailers, impact sockets and drivers.

Damage to the trailer is listed at $200.

There are no suspects.