Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 44 °

Concordia Man Wins $10,000 Lottery Prize

Todd PittengerJanuary 8, 2020

A Concordia man has 10,000 reasons to be excited about the new year. Vonn Malcuitis taking home a $10,000 cash prize from the Kansas Lottery.

According to the lottery, Malcuitis was already a big fan of the $2 Celebrate Kansas ticket because of the extended play style. Now he has even more reasons to celebrate.

“I was at the store and was going to play some crossword games, but instead decided to try my luck on the Celebrate Kansas tickets,” said Malcuit. “I thought the ticket looked fun, since it was covered in balloons. It reminded me of the balloon pop game at the state fair!”

Malcuit took the ticket home to play. He was sitting at the kitchen table when he started counting symbols and that’s when he realized he had a special ticket.

“I kept counting over and over again,” Malcuit said. “Finally I took it back to the store and checked it there, and they said I was going to have to claim it in Topeka and they gave me a claim form. That’s when I knew it was the real deal!”

Even sitting in the Kansas Lottery office, Malcuit was still in disbelief. “I feel like someone is going to pinch me and I’m going to wake up,” he said with a smile. “But here I am with this big check, so it must be real!”

Malcuit says he plans to use the money to pay off some bills and will put the rest into his savings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Woods Mini Mart 27 on 203 6th Street in Concordia. There are no top prizes left in the $2 Celebrate Kansas instant scratch game. The game will end, and players will have six months from the end date to claim any remaining prizes.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

County Allocates Money From Special...

Saline County Commissioners have allocated special funding to ten different organizations. During...

January 8, 2020 Comments

Bethany Grad to Become Supreme Cour...

Top News

January 8, 2020

Concordia Man Wins $10,000 Lottery ...

Top News

January 8, 2020

South Cougars Split With Mavericks ...

Sports News

January 7, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

County Allocates Money Fr...
January 8, 2020Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Over a Dozen Mailboxes De...
January 7, 2020Comments
Pompeo Will Not Seek Sena...
January 7, 2020Comments
UPDATE: Stolen K-State UT...
January 7, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH