Concessions Provider Proposals Sought

Todd PittengerMarch 3, 2020

The Salina Parks & Recreation Department is seeking proposals for a person, company, or organization to provide concessions at the East Crawford Recreational Area and Magnolia Soccer Complex.

Concessions would be provided in the existing concession space or from a food truck vendor. This person, club, or organization under contract with the Salina Parks & Recreation Department would operate and provide all concessions for all games played at the East Crawford Recreation Area and Magnolia Soccer Complex.

Dates of operation would run from early March to late October. A comprehensive schedule of youth and adult baseball, softball and soccer games and tournaments is available through the Parks and Recreation Department.

For further information, contact Travis Scheele in person at the Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N Fifth St., by phone at (785) 309-5769, or by email at [email protected]

The deadline to respond is March 13th.

