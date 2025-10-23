Community Market Expo Returning

After a successful summer debut, the Community Market Expo is returning to Tony’s Pizza Events Center as a bi-annual event.

According to the venue officials, the winter edition will take place Friday, January 23 from 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM and Saturday, January 24 from

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM inside the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall.

The Community Market Expo offers a fun, family-friendly weekend of shopping, featuring rows of local vendors, handmade artisans, and unique finds. Guests can browse bargains, vintage

treasures, crafts, home décor, collectibles, and more — all while supporting small businesses and community makers! Admission is just $1 at the door for ages 13 and up, while kids 12

and under are admitted free.

Vendors interested in participating can reserve a booth for only $25 per 10’x10’ space, or choose two spaces for $40. The vendor sign-up deadline is January 19.

More information and vendor registration details are available at tonyspizzaeventscenter.com or call 785-826-7200.