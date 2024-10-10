Community Halloween Party Planned

Salina Parks and Recreation is planning an afternoon of Halloween fun.

According to the organization, the annual Community Halloween Party is scheduled for Saturday, October 26th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Salina Fieldhouse. This free event is open to the entire family.

Planned activities include:

Carnival games

Bounce houses

Face painting

Crafts

The main event will be “trick or treating” from community partners and businesses for children. Everyone in the community is invited to attend this annual Halloween celebration.

Business and community organizations that have an interest in hosting a free table at this event can Sarah ([email protected]) at Salina Parks and Recreation.