Community Foundation Receives Award

The Greater Salina Community Foundation (GSCF) received the “2024 Outstanding Foundation Award” as part of the AFP Kansas Heartland’s National Philanthropy Day Awards.

National Philanthropy Day is a special day set aside to recognize and pay tribute to the great contributions that philanthropy, and those people active in the philanthropic community have made.

“Working with people at the Foundation who are making a difference in our communities is a reward in itself. To have someone else recognize the work that is happening here is wonderful and also very humbling” said Jessica Martin, President & Executive Director of GSCF.

The outstanding foundation award is presented to a private foundation (company or family) that has demonstrated outstanding commitment to the community through financial support. The recipient of this award encourages and motivates others to take leadership roles toward philanthropy with national, international and/or community involvement.

GSCF was selected for this award based on its philanthropic work through Match Madness, specifically cultivating the next generation of givers with Saline County 5th graders. Last year, over $1.1 million was raised on March 21, 2024 to benefit 100 local nonprofit organizations and causes. With the support of generous donors, 634 Saline County 5th graders were also

given the opportunity to contribute $10 to any participating nonprofit of their choosing and have it matched up to 50%. Since 2012, nearly $6,000,000 has been raised for 112 local nonprofits and organizations.

“To everyone who has helped make Match Madness and the Foundation a success, thank you! This award is also for you,” said Martin.

For a complete list of AFP National Philanthropy Day honorees, go to www.afpkansasheartland.com