Community Foundation Offering Nonprofit Support Grants

The COVID-19 pandemic is not only impacting the daily operations of nonprofit organizations, but also their long-term viability. In response to the challenges facing local nonprofits, the Greater Salina Community Foundation has created the COVID-19 Nonprofit Support Grant Program.

These grants will help Saline County nonprofits continue their missions by:

Supporting unanticipated needs to continue critical service delivery directly related to COVID-19.

Helping nonprofits analyze or reimagine their operational effectiveness for the emerging future.

More than $50,000 is available for this program, and grants will be awarded through a competitive application process. Applications will be accepted online only from April 15 until May 1. Decisions will be announced and funds will be distributed by mid-May. Applications are not a guarantee of funding.

Nonprofit Support Grants will be funded through the community foundation’s Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund and the L.P. “Pat” Mullen Fund.

To apply, visit www.gscf.org/nonprofitsupportgrant.